Steady Water Levels In Reservoirs In Manyam Post-Monsoon

Visakhapatnam: Reservoirs across Parvatipuram Manyam district are maintaining steady water levels following the post-monsoon season, according to the Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Information and Management System (APWRIMS). The district, home to several medium irrigation projects, continues to benefit from consistent inflows and regulated outflows, ensuring adequate storage for drinking water and agriculture.

Key reservoirs such as Thotapalli Barrage on the Nagavali river and Vengalarayasagaram on the Suvarnamukhi river are operating near their Full Reservoir Levels (FRL). Thotapalli recorded 103.98 m against its FRL of 105 m, with a live storage of 1.890 tmcft, while Vengalarayasagaram stood at 160.38 m, storing 1.456 tmcft, just shy of its FRL of 161 m. Other projects, including Vottigedda and Peddagedda, reported near-optimal levels of 0.801 tmcft and 0.914 tmcft, respectively.

Officials noted that the Nagavali River Basin, which feeds many of these reservoirs, saw active water movement during the Kharif season, with peak inflows reaching nearly 4,000 cusecs. Outflows were managed through spillways and canal systems from early July to October, reflecting a well-distributed water management strategy. Authorities stressed that the current reservoir status supports Rabi crop planning and ensures drinking water availability, while urging continued monitoring and community cooperation to prevent over-extraction.