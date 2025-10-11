Statue Row: Anitha Praises Cops’ Quick Action, Slams Oppn For Politiking

NELLORE: Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha lauded the swift action of Chittoor police in cracking the case of Dr B.R. Ambedkar’s statue burning at Devalampeta village in Vedurukuppam mandal, commending their use of advanced technology to identify and arrest the culprits within hours.

During her visit to the village on Saturday, Anitha paid floral tributes to the newly reconstructed statue, describing the desecration as an attack on democratic values and Dalit dignity. She criticised opposition leaders for politicising the incident, calling it “shameful” and “an attempt to defame the government.”

The minister alleged the act stemmed from personal vengeance, not caste-based motives, and warned that those inciting divisions would face strict legal action.

She was accompanied by Chittoor MP D. Prasada Rao, MLAs Thomas (GD Nellore), Murali Mohan (Puthalapattu), M.S. Raju (Madakasira), Nellore MLA Nethvala Vijayashree, former MLA Gandhi, SC Corporation Director Yugandhar, and TDP district president C.R. Rajan along with several public representatives and community leaders.

Anitha accused YSRC leaders, particularly Perni Nani, of threatening police officials and resorting to intimidation. Anyone who threatens the police or breaks the law will be dealt with strictly. Notices will be issued, cases will be filed, and offenders will go to jail,” she asserted.

She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to Dalit unity, women’s safety and swift justice, citing ongoing crackdowns on spurious liquor rackets. “Those who misuse Ambedkar’s legacy for political gain will be dealt with firmly. The law spares no one,” she asserted.

On spurious liquor racket, she said that those involved had already been suspended from the party and that behind-the-scenes conspirators would soon be exposed.