Statue of Potti Sriramulu to Be Installed in Amaravati: CM

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has announced that a 58-foot statue of Potti Sriramulu will be installed in Amaravati, the state capital, in honour of his historic 58-day-long hunger strike for the creation of Andhra state.

The chief minister was speaking at the Potti Sriramulu birth anniversary celebrations at Undavalli, where he also paid floral tributes to the leader’s statue on Sunday. He said the statue would be ready before his next birth anniversary, and be installed along with a memorial in Amaravati, Naidu said.

Additionally, the CM said, Potti Sriramulu’s native house in Padamatipalli will be converted into a museum. A modern health centre and a high school building would also be constructed in the village. Responding to villagers' requests, he promised to build a bridge over the Buckingham Canal.

Naidu said, “Potti Sriramulu lived for the people and for the Telugu community. Many are born on this earth, but only a few leave an indelible mark in history. As long as Telugu history exists, Potti Sriramulu’s name will be remembered. His sacrifice paved the way for the formation of linguistic states in India.”

“During the British rule, governance was structured through presidencies, prioritizing administrative convenience over linguistic or regional identities. However, after independence, the people's self-identity and cultural pride strengthened.”

The CM recalled, “On March 25, 1953, Nehru officially declared that Andhra state would be formed on October 1, 1953. Andhra Pradesh later merged with the Telangana region but was bifurcated again in 2014 into two separate states. We have honoured his sacrifice by grandly commemorating December 15 as his martyrdom day.”

Naidu called for the establishment of a memorial trust in Potti Sriramulu’s name, encouraging his followers and the public to come forward to preserve his legacy.

"Remembering sacrifices for just a day or two isn’t enough. Future generations must be inspired by them for years to come. We must educate those unfamiliar with history about how Potti Sriramulu gave his life for the Telugu people. It was under our leadership that Nellore district was renamed after him," the CM stated.

He announced, “The 125th birth anniversary celebrations have begun today. Over the next 12 months, one significant programme will be conducted each month, culminating in the grand celebrations on March 16 next year.”

Starting this Ugadi, the government will implement the P4 initiative, which aims to ensure social stability and improve living standards, the CM said, and stressed the need to bridge economic disparities, ensuring that everyone has access to opportunities and resources.

"In the coming five years, the government will work towards poverty eradication and uplifting the underprivileged. Even in wealthy communities like the Vaisyas, there are economically weaker sections that need support. We must all work for societal progress. Inspired by Potti Sriramulu’s sacrifices for the Telugu people, it is our duty to uplift at least ten individuals and spread awareness about his sacrifices,” Naidu said.

Urban development minister P Narayana, Arya Vaisya Corporation chairman Doondi Rakesh and representatives from various communities attended the event.