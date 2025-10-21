Statue Issue: Vizag DRO, RDO Transferred to GAD

Visakhapatnam:The state government has transferred District Revenue Officer Bhavani (DRO) Shankar and Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) P. Srilekha and surrendered them to the General Administration Department at the secretariat in Amaravati. The orders for their transfer were issued on Monday.

The orders also put joint collector Mayur Ashok in charge of DRO and special deputy collector of HPCL Sudha Sagar as RDO. It may be recalled that P. Srilekha lodged several complaints against the DRO alleging that he had put pressure on tashildars of Gajuwaka, Pendurthi, Seethammadhara and Padmanabham to send groceries worth Rs 20,000 to his home every month. These details she sent to the collector in the form of a letter four days ago. An inquiry was held into this allegation, and the DRO came out clean, revenue sources said.

The other allegation she made against the DRO was that he never informed her in advance of the protocol duties, due to which she missed receiving several important persons who had arrived in Visakhapatnam. The sources said collector H.N. Hasinder Prasad issued a show cause notice to RDO P. Srilekha for attempting to demolish Dr Ambedkar statue at Ekalaya Colony in Pendurthi mandal.

The collector expressed anger as the demolition was carried out by masked persons on a late evening recently, the sources added. Basing on the vigilance report following complaints by MLAs, both the officials have been transferred.

Earlier, the Visakhapatnam revenue association officials had also met the collector urging him to resolve the issue as the row between the two officials was escalating.