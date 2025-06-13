Stationing Kumkis In Manyam To Check Wild Elephants A Difficult Proposition

VISAKHAPATNAM: The population of wild elephants in Parvathipuram Manyam district has increased to 13, adding to the worries of farmers, particularly in Kurupam constituency of the district.

Farmers have been hoping that Kumki elephants from Karnataka will arrive in their region and control the menace of wild elephant herds.

Manyam district forest officer (DFO) G.A.P. Prasuna acknowledges the challenge in an interview with the Deccan Chronicle. She, however, says, "It will be difficult to place Kumki elephants in Manyam because they require a suitable habitat and a large water source. So far, we have been unable to make the necessary arrangements."

The DFO confirmed the birth of a baby elephant on June 11 in the Seetharampuram area of Seethanagaram mandal, bringing the total number of wild elephants in Manyam to 13. "We are taking extensive precautions. We have advised people in the area to stay away from the region frequented by elephants," Prasuna said.

Wildlife officials are yet to determine whether the new-born is a male or female. The remaining 12 elephants in the herd are all female. Elephants have one of the longest gestation periods, lasting 36 months. The wild elephant group in Manyam previously included a male named Hari, who migrated to Odisha in October 2022. The elephant has not been sighted since then. Forest officials suspect that the new-born calf is the offspring conceived before Hari’s departure.

Currently, nine elephants, including the calf, live in the Parvathipuram division, while four elephants are in the Palakonda division. Over the years, farmers in the area have faced challenges due to the increasing presence of elephants. There have been 12 human fatalities and 40 injuries in the last decade, apart from crop losses worth lakhs of rupees.

To address the escalating elephant-human conflict, state government has proposed a special shelter zone for wild elephants, with essential provisions such as food and water supply. This will ensure the welfare of elephants while prioritising human safety.

For the purpose, officials have identified 400 hectares near Guchimi in Seethanagaram mandal. The goal is to confine the elephants within a controlled environment, while implementing safeguards to protect residents and their agricultural livelihoods.

With no hopes of Kumki elephants coming to their rescue, Manyam farmers are pinning their hopes on the shelter zone near Guchimi.