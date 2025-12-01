Statewide Wildlife Population Survey Begins In Andhra Pradesh

KURNOOL: The All-India Tiger Estimation (AITE)-2026, the country’s largest wildlife assessment exercise, began across Andhra Pradesh on Monday. The eight-day Phase-I survey will document populations of key carnivores—tigers, leopards, wolves, jackals, hyenas and foxes—as well as major herbivores like elephants, Indian gaur, sambar, spotted deer, nilgai, blackbuck, mouse deer and sloth bears. Vegetation, habitat quality and human disturbances will also be recorded.

Officials will cover about 2,500 forest trails for sign surveys and 2,900 line transects to assess prey density and habitat conditions.

State nodal officer and NSTR Field Director B. Vijaya Kumar reviewed the launch and said the survey had begun smoothly across most regions. A few beats in Tirupati and Nellore districts were delayed due to cyclone impact, while some agency areas postponed operations owing to a Maoist bandh. These locations will join once conditions improve.

With Phase-I underway using the M-STrIPES mobile app for documentation, officials said the findings will be crucial for strengthening wildlife conservation strategies statewide.