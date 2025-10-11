Statewide Raids Imminent on All Liquor Shops: Andhra Pradesh Minister Ravindra

Vijayawada: Excise, mines and geology minister Kollu Ravindra said the statewide raids will soon be conducted in all liquor shops. He launched a sharp counter to YSR Congress’s allegations over spurious liquor, accusing former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy of “opening the gates” for fake brands after scrapping multinational labels for personal gain.

Addressing the media at Vijayawada on Saturday, Ravindra confirmed that spurious liquor was seized in Molakalachervu (Annamayya district) and Bhavanipuram (Vijayawada). Of the 23 accused in the first case, 14 — including kingpin Janardhan Rao nabbed at Gannavaram airport — were arrested. In the second case, 5 were held, and PT warrants were issued against 4 others.

The minister said that a hunt is on for absconding accused, including Jayachandra Reddy, who was suspended from the TD once his role emerged. “If a YSRC booth convener is involved, why hasn’t Jagan suspended him?” he asked.

The minister accused YSRC leaders Kakani Govardhan Reddy and Malladi Vishnu of causing multiple deaths with illicit liquor yet being rewarded with posts. He alleged Jagan politicised tragedies like the Jangareddygudem deaths for sympathy.

Ravindra announced the rollout of the APTATS mobile app, enabling consumers to scan QR codes on bottles to confirm authenticity, batch details, depot, and destination shop. “Every bottle is tracked from production to sale. Those involved will face action, irrespective of status,” he asserted.

Blaming the previous government for dismantling the tracking system, he said the coalition regime has restructured Excise and strengthened enforcement. “False propaganda will not be tolerated. Raids will be statewide, and licences of irregular shops will be cancelled,” Ravindra warned.