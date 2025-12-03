Statewide Mega Parent-Teacher Meeting on Dec 5 in AP

The minister said all government schools would host the Mega PTM as directed by education minister Nara Lokesh, aiming to improve coordination between parents and teachers and enhance student performance. He would attend the PTM in Chejerla, while MLAs and local representatives would also participate in such meets across constituencies.

On district reorganisation, the minister said the government has given 30 days for citizens to file objections. All public feedback and suggestions from representatives would be placed before the cabinet subcommittee. After this, the chief minister would take a final decision.

He also detailed other initiatives, including the launch of the Raitanna… Meekosam programme to support farmers and the inauguration of Divisional Development Officer (DDO) offices on Dec 4 to strengthen the Panchayat Raj system and rural administration.

MLC Beeda Ravichandra, former MLA Kambham Vijaya Rama Reddy, former ZP chairperson Chenchalababu Yadav and others were present.