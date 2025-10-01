Statewide Agitation On Cards To Protect The Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

VIJAYAWADA: A statewide agitation to protect the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant is set to intensify with trade unions, farmers, students and women’s organisations giving a call for a united struggle.

At a round-table meeting held in Vijayawada under the aegis of the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Committee, the leaders strongly opposed what they called the Centre’s move to privatise the plant through Expressions of Interest (EOIs).

The meeting, chaired by committee leader D. Adinarayana, has unanimously adopted a resolution to continue the struggle until privatisation is withdrawn.

Former MLC and Jana Vignana Vedika president K.S. Lakshmana Rao said he had repeatedly raised the issue in the Legislative Council and demanded that the state government bring pressure on the Centre. He called for cancellation of EOIs and allocation of captive mines to the plant.

CITU state secretary Ch. Narasinga Rao charged that the BJP-led Central government was hastening privatisation and the state coalition was extending tacit support. He alleged that the ₹11,440 crore sanctioned for revival was used mainly for loan clearance, not for production or welfare. He pointed out that 5,000 contract workers were retrenched.

Leaders of AIUTUC, INTUC, AITUC and several people’s organisations pledged to launch bus yatras, dharnas and rallies across Andhra Pradesh. They resolved to mobilise farmers, women, students, SCs, STs and BCs into the agitation and, if necessary, call for a statewide bandh.