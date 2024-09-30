 Top
Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
29 Sep 2024 9:17 PM GMT
State’s Issues Sidetracked by Diversionary Political Tactics by Naidu, Says Vishnu
Former YSR Congress MLA Malladi Vishnu has alleged that “anarchy by ruling side MLAs has reached its peak” after the alliance government came to power in Andhra Pradesh three months ago.(Image credit:X)

Vijayawada:Former YSR Congress MLA Malladi Vishnu has alleged that “anarchy by ruling side MLAs has reached its peak” after the alliance government came to power in Andhra Pradesh three months ago.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, Vishnu accused chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu of abuse of power at every juncture. “The alliance government has failed to fulfill the promises the three parties made to the people of AP during the elections,” he said.

The ex-MLA said public issues were being sidetracked by the government through diversionary political tactics. “YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's statement that an ‘evil rule’ is prevailing in the state is a fact.”

Malladi Vishnu criticised the 'SIT' as Babu’s B team investigating the Tirumala Laddu Prasadam adulteration charge. “This was Naidu’s attempt to put the blame on the YSRC government.”

“Jagan Reddy has explained to the people as to when the ghee tankers arrived at TTD and when they were sent back. The EO has clearly stated there was no adulteration. If the government feels there is adulteration in Laddu ghee, why is it hesitating to seek a CBI inquiry,” he asked.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
MLA Malladi Vishnu Chandrababu Naidu 
Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 
