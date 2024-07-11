Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has announced that the state government will not allow privatisation of RINL. “Visakha Steel Plant would not be privatised; we are committed to safeguarding it,” he asserted on Thursday.

He stated, “In the past, during the AB Vajpayee term, I blocked the privatisation of RINL, and now also I would not allow the Centre to privatise VSP.”

During the day, the chief minister visited Anakapalle, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts. He inspected the left canal of Polavaram at Darlapudi in Anakapalli district, participated in a CII conference, met workers of the MedTech zone, reviewed the progress of Bhogapuram airport with officials, and reviewed the stalled projects.

The CM’s visit commenced with an inspection of the Polavaram left canal at Darlapudi on Thursday, followed by an address to the public. He promised the people that the VSP will not be privatised and emphasised his commitment to safeguarding it.

Naidu engaged in a detailed virtual meeting with representatives of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), where he highlighted the availability of abundant resources and opportunities in the state. He reiterated the government's commitment to providing necessary support for investment.

The chief minister emphasised the need for efforts towards fashioning a poverty-free society. Additionally, he announced plans for the introduction of the Public-Private People's Partnership (P4) policy as part of his government’s economic reforms. He sought input from the CII to guide the government in creating opportunities and addressing poverty eradication.

Naidu expressed his confidence in the Visakhapatnam Meditech Zone's potential to become a global centre for medical technology. He inaugurated two more companies within the zone and discussed the allocation of land for a biotechnology park.

In addition, he reviewed the progress of works for the Bhogapuram airport in the presence of GMR representatives. GMR representatives discussed with the CM a possibility of the merger of Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts with Bhogapuram airport. They projected completion of the airport by June 2026 and stressed on its capacity to serve 4.5 million passengers.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohana Naidu was present at the review meeting on Bhogapuram airport along with the chief minister.

The topics discussed were the progress of the Metro Rail, fishing harbour, the extiles park, NH works, the Panchagramalu issues, the Tidco housing problems, and illegal drug activities.