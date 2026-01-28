State Warns Against Fake Agencies Misusing Vidyanjali Portal

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday cautioned the public, particularly unemployed youth, against fraudulent agencies misusing the Vidyanjali portal to run unauthorised recruitment drives and collect money illegally.

Samagra Shiksha State Project Director B. Srinivasa Rao said cases had already been registered against such fake agencies and urged people to remain vigilant.

Addressing a one-day awareness seminar on the Vidyanjali Programme at Maris Stella College here, Srinivasa Rao clarified that Vidyanjali, a Government of India initiative, was launched solely to promote community participation in strengthening government schools. He stressed that donations under the programme are accepted only in kind and are meant exclusively for improving school infrastructure with support from local donors and alumni.

The seminar was organised by the Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL), Ministry of Education, in coordination with Samagra Shiksha Andhra Pradesh. Central government representatives Ram Singh and Akram, SIEMAT Director V.N. Mastanaiah, district education officers, Samagra Shiksha officials, mandal education officers and representatives of voluntary organisations attended the programme.

Srinivasa Rao said no agency is permitted to operate in schools without approval from the headmaster through the official Vidyanjali online portal. He emphasised that safeguarding school assets worth crores of rupees provided by the government is a shared responsibility of teachers and headmasters.

Calling upon educators to develop a sense of ownership towards their institutions, he urged optimal utilisation of sanitation workers and watchmen whose salaries are being paid by the government. He also advised teachers to upgrade their management skills, go beyond textbook teaching and work towards developing government schools as model institutions.