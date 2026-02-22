AP Urges Centre To Clear ₹645 Crore Irrigation Dues

Tirupati: State agriculture minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu on Sunday called on Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during the latter’s visit to Tirumala and sought the early release of ₹645 crore in pending micro-irrigation funds to Andhra Pradesh.

During the meeting, Atchannaidu said the State was yet to receive ₹695 crore as the Central share for micro-irrigation works already executed, of which only ₹50 crore had been released this month. He urged the Union minister to clear the remaining amount at the earliest in the interest of farmers.

The minister also sought sanction of at least ₹400 crore as Central share during the current financial year under the RKVY–PDMC scheme to expand micro-irrigation coverage across the State. He said the expansion would promote efficient use of water resources, reduce cultivation costs and enhance farm incomes.

The leaders also discussed agricultural development, implementation of Central schemes and farmers’ welfare measures. The Union minister assured that steps would be taken to expedite the release of pending funds, stressing the need for close coordination between the Centre and the State.





