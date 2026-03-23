State to Supply Clean Drinking Water at Rs. 14,000 Crores

Kakinada:Municipal administration and urban development minister P. Narayana stated that the state government will undertake works to provide safe drinking water to every household in Andhra Pradesh at a total cost of `14,000 crore. Specifically, to address the drinking water needs of Kovvur town, a dedicated project under the Amrit scheme has been approved with an investment of Rs. 70 crore, with tenders already invited and completed.

Narayana conducted a review meeting at the Kovvur Municipal Office on Monday. He criticized the previous government for diverting Rs. 3,000 crore of municipal funds, which delayed the scheme.

He also highlighted other development initiatives for Kovvur, including the construction of a waste-to-energy plant near Kakinada to resolve garbage disposal issues, installation of streetlights, and beautification of local ponds using advanced technology. The meeting was attended by Muppidi Venkateswara Rao and other officials.