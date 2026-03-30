State to Bar Other States’ Fishermen, Step Up Coastal Vigil: CM Naidu

Tirupati:Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said the government would prevent fishermen from neighbouring states from entering AP’s waters, and strengthen surveillance along the coast to protect local livelihoods.

Addressing a public meeting in Naidupeta, Naidu said the state’s long coastline and marine resources should benefit local fishing communities. Fishermen from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry would not be allowed to fish in AP waters, he said, and stressed that only local fishermen should access the available resources.



The chief minister directed officials to intensify monitoring along the coast and ensure that fishermen from other regions do not enter the state’s waters. District collectors of Nellore and Tirupati would ensure that local fishermen do not face losses due to such activities, he said.



Referring to surveillance measures, he said 20 patrol boats had been deployed but several of them were damaged. He announced the immediate sanction of two additional patrol boats for the Nellore coast. More boats would be deployed if required.



He said financial assistance during the fishing ban period has been increased to `20,000 under the Matsyakara Seva scheme. A sum of `259 crore has been credited to 1.29 lakh families under the programme. A previous government order, which he described as harmful to fishermen’s interests, has been cancelled to safeguard their livelihoods.



The CM reiterated that safeguarding fishermen livelihoods remained a priority for his government.

