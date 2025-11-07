State To Aid All Montha-Hit Farmers: Kondapalli

Visakhapatnam: Minister for MSME and NRI Affairs Kondapalli Srinivas assured that the state government would extend help to all farmers affected by cyclone Montha, ensuring that no one is left out.

Presiding over the Zilla Parishad general body meeting for Vizianagaram and Parvathipuram Manyam districts in Vizianagaram on Thursday, the minister said that the government had taken timely preventive measures immediately after receiving cyclone warnings.

“This preparedness enabled us to alert people, particularly farmers, and minimise losses,” he said.

Srinivas cautioned farmers against excessive use of urea, warning that it could cause health issues such as cancer. He directed agricultural officials to raise awareness among farmers on the rational use of urea and other fertilisers.

When the discussion turned to the implementation of Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode in medical colleges, tribal welfare minister Gummidi Sandhya Rani affirmed that the system would continue, as it benefits poorer sections of society.

Supporting her statement, Srinivas said that although the Vizianagaram Medical College had begun operations, an additional ₹600 crore was still required to make it fully functional. “It would be a heavy burden on the government to spend thousands of crores developing medical colleges across the state. The PPP model ensures efficiency without compromising services,” he clarified.

Responding to queries about new pensions, the minister said that applications were being accepted and the government would soon take a decision.

Among those present were MLC Dr. Suresh Babu, MLAs Adithi Gajapathi Raju, Kolla Lalitha Kumari, Lokam Madhavi, the collectors of Vizianagaram and Parvathipuram Manyam, ZPTCs, and MPPs.