AP Steps Up Surveillance Amid Avian Influenza in Annamayya, Chittoor Districts

Tirupati: Following laboratory confirmation of avian influenza in Sodam mandal of Annamayya district, the state government stepped up monitoring in the affected regions and initiated culling operations.

These operations are done under the supervision of the animal husbandry department.

The incidents were reported from Puttavaripalle, Ammagaripalle and Kambamvaripalle villages in Sodam, causing concern across the state. Teams of officials immediately visited the affected villages, conducted field inspections and collected samples for laboratory testing.

Officials said samples from poultry farms in Puttavaripalle and Ammagaripalle were sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal. The disease was confirmed on Sunday through the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD) of the Central government.

Rapid response teams were deployed in the affected villages and culling operations initiated as per standard operating procedures. Surveillance has been intensified not only in the affected villages but also in surrounding areas to prevent further spread.

Responding to the issue, animal husbandry minister Kinjaraapu Atchannaidu said the government was fully alert and handling the situation with utmost seriousness. He said culling operations ended on Sunday in the affected poultry farms.

Reports of sudden bird deaths were received from Karvetinagaram mandal, following which veterinary teams conducted field inspections and sent samples to NIHSAD, Bhopal, for testing. In addition, one sample each from Sodam mandal and Karvetinagaram mandal has been sent for further examination.

He said farmers in the affected areas were given clear instructions on biosecurity measures and precautionary steps.

Atchannaidu said animal husbandry department director Damodar Naidu visited the Karvetinagaram area and personally guided the staff and farmers on disease-control protocols and biosecurity practices. He said there was no need for the public to panic as avian influenza affected only birds, not humans; and consumption of properly cooked chicken meat and eggs was safe.

The state government, he said, is implementing all necessary preventive and containment measures to control the disease. He urged poultry farmers to strictly follow biosecurity norms and immediately report any unusual bird deaths to nearby veterinary officials.