State Sanctions 22 Hi-Tech Bikes For Kakinada Police

Kakinada: The state government has provided 22 hi-tech bikes to the Kakinada police for improved monitoring of traffic and other services. Kakinada District Superintendent of Police G. Bindu Madhav flagged off the bikes on Saturday.

He said these vehicles would be used to control traffic and enhance the efficiency of Dial 112 emergency services. He added that extensive measures would be taken to monitor anti-social activities across the district and to leverage modern technology, including drones, to crack down on crime. These vehicles would also help prevent road accidents and improve traffic management.