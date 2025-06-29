 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

State Sanctions 22 Hi-Tech Bikes For Kakinada Police

Andhra Pradesh
Vadrevu Srinivas
29 Jun 2025 2:16 AM IST

The state government has provided 22 hi-tech bikes to the Kakinada police for improved monitoring of traffic and other services

State Sanctions 22 Hi-Tech Bikes For Kakinada Police
x
AP police (Image:DC)

Kakinada: The state government has provided 22 hi-tech bikes to the Kakinada police for improved monitoring of traffic and other services. Kakinada District Superintendent of Police G. Bindu Madhav flagged off the bikes on Saturday.

He said these vehicles would be used to control traffic and enhance the efficiency of Dial 112 emergency services. He added that extensive measures would be taken to monitor anti-social activities across the district and to leverage modern technology, including drones, to crack down on crime. These vehicles would also help prevent road accidents and improve traffic management.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
AP news 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Kakinada 
Vadrevu Srinivas
About the AuthorVadrevu Srinivas
I am Vadrevu Srinivasa Prasada Rao, employed as a Sr.Reporter, based at Kakinada in Rajamahendravaram Bureau of Deccan Chronicle. My focus areas include feature stories, crime, and politics, cultural, environment, Irrigation, Sports and other General Stories coverage.

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X