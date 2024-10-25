State rejects previous TTD Board’s proposal to regularise deviations at Visakha Sarada Peetham

Tirupati:The government has rejected the previous Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) trust board’s request to regularise unauthorised constructions at Visakha Sarada Peetham in Tirumala. A memo issued on Thursday by S. Satyanarayana, Secretary to the Government (Endowments), confirmed the rejection of the TTD Board’s resolution, emphasising the need for strict adherence to rules governing construction on leased land.

The issue originated from the Peetham’s deviation from approved construction plans for its mutt in Tirumala, where it was allocated land by the TTD. In 2005, the TTD leased 5,000 square feet of land to Visakha Sarada Peetham in the Gogarbham Dam area for the accommodation of visiting pilgrims. Over time, the Peetham began utilising an additional 4,817 square feet, which was later regularised by the TTD in 2020.

The Peetham had been granted permission to construct additional rooms, sparking concerns about violations of TTD norms. The existing building, constructed in 2007, was originally approved for a smaller built-up area. However, according to TTD Engineering Department reports, the actual construction far exceeded the approved plans. The older building deviated by over 1,100 square metres from the sanctioned plans.

Additionally, the extension building constructed on the regularised land also significantly deviated from the approved plans. The Peetham attributed these deviations to vastu considerations and terrain conditions, explaining that the changes were necessary for spiritual and practical reasons. In their request to the TTD Board, Peetham authorities expressed their willingness to pay penalisation charges, assessed at Rs 25.99 lakh.

In December 2023, the TTD Board approved a resolution (No: 443) to regularise the total construction deviations of 1,851.06 square metres. The Board forwarded the matter to the state government for ratification. However, on Thursday, the government issued a memo rejecting the request. The government instructed the TTD to take immediate corrective measures and comply with existing construction regulations.

S. Satyanarayana, in the memo, stated that any future proposals involving deviations must be submitted for government approval before execution to prevent legal complications. The government also directed the TTD to ensure that construction projects on leased land strictly adhere to approved plans.