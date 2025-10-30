State Prevented Major Cyclone Losses With Timely Measures: Manohar

Kakinada:Civil supplies minister and Eluru district In-charge minister Nadendla Manohar said the state government successfully prevented major cyclone losses through precautionary measures taken by the administration.



Speaking to the media at Eluru on Wednesday, he said assessments of property, crop, and livestock losses should be completed by November 30, and cyclone relief measures were being intensified. He noted that food and accommodation facilities had been provided to 3,422 families in 90 cyclone relief centres in Eluru district, which would remain operational until Wednesday evening.

The minister stated that each affected family would receive 25 kg of rice, along with lentils, sugar, cooking oil, and two varieties of vegetables. In addition, handloom workers and fishing families would be given an extra 25 kg of rice.

Manohar added that the government plans to procure 51 lakh metric tonnes of paddy during the current Kharif season, and payments will be made to farmers within 48 hours of procurement.

Later, Manohar, along with District Collector K. Vetri Selvi, Denduluru MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar, Unguturu MLA Patsamatla Dharma Raju, and RTC Vijayawada Zone Chairman Reddy Appala Naidu, inspected paddy fields damaged by the cyclone in Vatluru village of Pedapadu mandal.

Expressing concern over the losses, the minister said farmers had cultivated the ‘1318’ paddy variety, which was expected to yield 42–44 bags per acre and provide quality straw for cattle. Although the variety was resilient, the heavy rains and strong winds during the night destroyed the crops.

He assured farmers that the government would estimate transport and crop losses for every acre affected and provide full support. The minister also stated that damaged paddy would be purchased directly through paddy procurement centres.