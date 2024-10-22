State power plan to align with Clean Energy Policy: ERC chairman

Kurnool:Chairman of the AP Electricity Regulatory Commission, Justice C.V. Nagarjuna Reddy, emphasized the importance of integrating Andhra Pradesh's clean energy policy into the state power plan. This topic was discussed during a meeting of the State Electricity Coordination Forum held here on Monday, focusing on the power plan for the financial years 2024-25 to 2028-29.

The Chairman urged distribution companies to prioritize customer service and assured ongoing support from the Commission for improvements. Special Chief Secretary of the Energy Department, K. Vijayanand, instructed power transmission companies to seek regulatory approval for cost data by December each year and emphasized the need to control costs compared to neighboring states.

Special officers appointed by the Electricity Regulatory Commission will inspect power lines and substations, providing safety recommendations that must be implemented by the companies. The meeting was attended by key officials, including Member-Technical Thakur Ram Singh and Member-Finance P. Venkatarama Reddy, along with representatives from GENCO and NTPC.