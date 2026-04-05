State Map Revised; AP Now Has 28 Districts With Amaravati Capital

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has unveiled a revised state map, increasing the number of districts to 28 and formally designating Amaravati as the sole capital.

The updated map, released by the AP State Disaster Management Agency on Saturday, reflects a major administrative restructuring aimed at improving governance and accessibility.

The move follows the passage of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2026 by Parliament, which recognises Amaravati as the exclusive capital of the state.

The number of districts has increased from 26 to 28 with the creation of Polavaram and Markapuram districts. Polavaram has been carved out of Alluri Sitharama Raju district, while Markapuram has been formed from parts of Prakasam district.

The restructuring was approved in December 2025 at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Officials said the reorganisation is aimed at improving administrative efficiency and facilitating better governance.





