State Government to Cover APSRTC Losses, Avoids Fare Hike: RTC Chief

Vijayawada: Konakalla Narayana Rao, former MP from Machilipatnam, has taken over as the new chairman of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) at the RTC House within the NTR Administrative Block, Vijayawada, on Saturday.

During a press conference following his appointment, Konakalla announced that the state government would absorb all financial deficits of the APSRTC without imposing fare increases on its passengers. He underscored the corporation’s commitment to maintaining affordability for the economically disadvantaged, emphasising that the APSRTC remains a trusted transport option for the poor and middle-class citizens.

Konakalla highlighted the APSRTC’s leadership among regional transport services by maintaining a near-perfect safety record, with 99 per cent of its operations accident-free. He also outlined plans to diversify revenue streams through the expansion of cargo services, aiming to bolster the corporation’s finances.

In an effort to modernise and green the fleet, Konakalla disclosed intentions to acquire more electric buses with support from the Central government. This initiative includes the development of charging infrastructure across Andhra Pradesh, which he believes will cut down operational costs significantly.

Employee welfare was another key area of focus for the new chairman. He promised to tackle all concerns of APSRTC staff, ensuring their issues are addressed promptly.

The ceremony marking his appointment was attended by ministers Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy, Kollu Ravindra, Anagani Satyaprasad, alongside MLAs Venigandla Ramu, Yarlagadda Venkat Rao, and other dignitaries.

Later in the day, Konakalla, together with minister Kollu Ravindra, inaugurated the new 'Indra' fleet buses at the Vijayawada bus station, marking a step towards enhancing passenger comfort and service efficiency.