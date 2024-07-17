Andhra Pradesh: State festival ‘Rottela Panduga’ begins in Nellore

TIRUPATI: The popular “Rottela Panduga” – the Urs at the tombs of the 12 martyrs in the Bara Shaheed Dargah at Nellore, commenced on Thursday.

Known as the “Rotiyon Ki Eid” in Urdu, the annual “Festival of Bread” that attracts multitudes of people cutting across religious lines, will continue till Sunday, July 21.

The entire area has been illuminated with bright lights and various decorations. Andhra Pradesh government celebrates the Rottela Panduga as a state festival.

The celebrations began early on Wednesday morning when the mujavars of the dargah sprinkled sandalwood water on the 12 tombs. Devotees could then say their prayers at the tombs. Long queues formed as devotees waited for their turn to pray.

Devotees also flocked to the Swarnala Cheruvu, offered prayers and participated in the unique tradition of exchanging the flatbread rotis with one another. The practice is deeply rooted in the belief this fulfils one’s wishes, from marriage to children and jobs.

Authorities are anticipating that about 20 lakh devotees will be visiting the Bara Shaheed Dargah from the two Telugu states and beyond.

"We have taken all necessary steps to ensure smooth conduct of the roti festival," said district collector O. Anand. They have divided the dargah into seven zones. There will be 20 waste disposal vehicles and 5,885 workers who will continuously clan up the place. Separate drinking water and toilet facilities have been set up for women and men, along with ambulances and health centres for emergencies, the collector stated.

SP G. Krishna Kanth said they have deployed 2,000 police personnel to ensure security at the main dargah and ghat area. Parking zones have been earmarked to avoid congestion.

"The whole area will be under 24-hour surveillance with drones and 52 CCTV cameras," Krishna Kanth explained. Disaster response and fire safety teams are in readiness to meet any eventuality.