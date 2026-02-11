AP State Budget on Saturday

Vijayawada:The state budget would be presented on Saturday, February 14.

The business advisory committee of the state assembly, which took the decision on Wednesday, decided to continue the budget session until March 7. The house would meet daily from 9am to 2pm.



Following holidays on Feb 15 and 16, discussions on the budget would be held on Feb 17 and 18, with finance minister Payyavula Keshav explaining the state’s financial position on Feb 18.



From February 19, the assembly would take up discussions on Demands for Grants for eight working days.



The proceedings would continue even on Saturday, Feb 28. Holidays have been declared for March 1, 2 and 3, while further budget discussions are scheduled for March 6 and 7. The house has also resolved to conduct Zero Hour daily during the present session.

