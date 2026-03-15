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Startup Kadapa Building Likely To Be Completed Next Month

Andhra Pradesh
15 March 2026 7:11 PM IST

Collector Dr Sreedhar Cherukuri invites NRIs to mentor startups and guide local youth

Startup Kadapa Building Likely To Be Completed Next Month
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Kadapa: District collector Sreedhar Cherukuri. (Image: Facebook)

Kadapa: District collector Dr Sreedhar Cherukuri said efforts are being made to complete the Startup Kadapa building by next month to support young entrepreneurs and skilled youth.

Addressing Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) through a video conference on Sunday, the collector explained that the initiative aims to provide skill training and mentorship for unemployed graduates and aspiring entrepreneurs. The project includes a modern four-storey building spread over about 30,000 square feet.

The centre will feature a large conference hall with a seating capacity of around 100–120 persons, five to six mini conference halls, another meeting hall for 25–30 people, and discussion cubicles for small groups.

Dr Cherukuri said mentorship would be a key pillar of the ecosystem and invited industry experts and NRIs to guide young startups and help build a sustainable innovation ecosystem in Kadapa.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Cherukuri Sridhar non-resident indians 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Kadapa 
DC Correspondent
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