Startup Kadapa Building Likely To Be Completed Next Month

Kadapa: District collector Dr Sreedhar Cherukuri said efforts are being made to complete the Startup Kadapa building by next month to support young entrepreneurs and skilled youth.

Addressing Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) through a video conference on Sunday, the collector explained that the initiative aims to provide skill training and mentorship for unemployed graduates and aspiring entrepreneurs. The project includes a modern four-storey building spread over about 30,000 square feet.

The centre will feature a large conference hall with a seating capacity of around 100–120 persons, five to six mini conference halls, another meeting hall for 25–30 people, and discussion cubicles for small groups.

Dr Cherukuri said mentorship would be a key pillar of the ecosystem and invited industry experts and NRIs to guide young startups and help build a sustainable innovation ecosystem in Kadapa.