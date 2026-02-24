Start-Up Kadapa To Be A Launch Pad For Entrepreneurs: Collector

KADAPA: The proposed Start-Up Kadapa Entrepreneurship Centre is shaping up as a dedicated skill and innovation hub for district youth, district collector Sreedhar Cherukuri said on Tuesday.

Reviewing the progress of construction works along with joint collector Dr Nidhi Meena at the collectorate, the collector stated that the centre, being developed under the P4 model, would serve as a launch pad for young entrepreneurs, freelancers and MSMEs.

He said the initiative reflects the state government’s vision of nurturing at least one start-up from every household and expressed pride that Kadapa is pioneering the concept under the “Aakanksha” initiative.

“Start-Up Kadapa is not just a building but a platform to shape the dreams of youth,” he said, adding that it would boost innovation, employment and economic growth, positioning Kadapa as a vibrant business destination.