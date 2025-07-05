Start-up Entrepreneurs Can Turn Unicorns: Boston Group chief

Kakinada:Boston Group of Companies chairman Kota Subrahmanyam on Friday asked students to aim for becoming owners of start-ups “so that you can become tomorrow’s unicorns.”

The US-based group’s chief responded after Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer conferred on Kota Subrahmanyam “Honoris Causa” instituted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK).



The Boston Group chief recalled that he had completed engineering from JNTU, Kakinada, in 1966 with full scholarship and support from many friends and family who funded his education.



Subrahmanyam said over the past 50 years, he has challenged himself and taken calculated risks, venturing into several businesses, including real estate, a gas station, cleaning services, IT consulting and creating hepatitis B vaccines. He maintained that not all his ventures had been successful. But each experience taught him something valuable.



The Boston Group chairman exhorted students not to be afraid in taking chances. He pointed out that India is making significant strides in various niche fields, such as space, defence, artificial intelligence and augmented reality.



In his message on the occasion, Education minister N. Lokesh said as India accelerates its journey towards technological leadership, cutting-edge domains, such as semiconductor chip set design and quantum technologies are poised to drive the next industrial revolution.



Lokesh exhorted students to not merely adapt themselves to the emerging trends, but turn vital pillars of a self-reliant India that is globally competitive.



Those present included JNTUK vice chancellor C.S.R.K. Prasad.