Stanford’s Top Scientist Honour for Kadiyala Chandra Babu Naidu

ANANTAPUR: Dr Kadiyala Chandra Babu Naidu, an associate professor who hailed from Itugullapadu Village in Kasinayana mandal of Kadapa district has been placed in the prestigious World’s Top 2% Scientists’ list curated by Stanford University, USA.

The list has been published by Elsevier 2025, which noted that Dr. Naidu has been receiving this recognition consecutively for the sixth time since 2019.

The list identifies scientists worldwide by standardised citation metrics, evaluating their research impact using career-long and single-year citation data across 22 scientific fields and 174 sub-fields, according to the standard Science-Metrix classification.

Field-level and subfield-specific percentiles are also provided for all scientists with at least five papers. The selection metric—the composite indicator (c-score)—accounts for the number of citations, co-authorship adjustments and authorship positions, focusing on meaningful impact rather than just productivity.

Kadiyala Chandrababu Naidu said this is a prestigious achievement highlighting his contributions to research and innovation, placing him at the forefront of global scientific excellence.

The research and development team and the directorate of accreditation of GITAM Deemed To Be University-Bengaluru campus said they feel immensely proud of Kadiyala’s dedication and the significant impact he made across the academic community.

So far, Naidu published 115 scientific research articles in reputed international journals, four books with Standard book publishers; while two patents and four doctorates got awarded under his guidance. In addition, he received top citation researcher awards from John Wiley and from Institute of Physics (IOP) journals, and the outstanding research paper award from the Journal of Materiomics (Elsevier).

The Kadapa-based scientist expressed his thankfulness to his research network, who follow his research articles and refer to these in their research articles across the globe. He conveyed his gratitude to Prof Rajuri Ramakrishna Reddy and Prof Thota Subba Rao of Sri Krishnadevaraya University-Anantapur.

The people of Itugullapadu village said they felt proud of Kadiyala’s achievement, especially as he hailed from an agricultural family.