Stanford University Names Six AP Faculty Among Top 2% Scientists

VIJAYAWADA: Six faculty members from Vignan’s University, Guntur district, have been named among the world’s top 2% scientists, announced Vice-Chancellor Prof. P. Nagabhushan on Saturday.

Speaking at a programme organised for the occasion, he said the recognition came from a survey conducted by Stanford University, California, USA. The distinguished faculty include Prof. Ambati Ranga Rao and Dr. K. Chandrasekhar (department of biotechnology), Dr. Rudrapal Mithun (pharmacy), Dr. Jyotsna Devi Bodapati (advanced CSE), Prof. T. Subbayya (chemical engineering) and Rahman (mechanical engineering, Hyderabad off-campus).

Prof. Nagabhushan explained that Stanford University assessed scientists up to August 2025 using the Standard Science Metrics Classification, covering 44 fields and 174 sub-fields, and evaluating research output, publications, H-index, citations, and other scholarly contributions.

Vignan’s Educational Institutions Chairman Dr. Lavu Rathaiah, along with deans and department heads, congratulated the six internationally recognised professors.