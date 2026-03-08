Stamp and Registration Revenues Reach 84.5% of Annual Target

Kurnool: This year, the State government has witnessed encouraging progress in revenue collections from the Stamps and Registration Department. While a few districts have surpassed their prescribed annual targets, several others have come close to achieving them.The Government of Andhra Pradesh has released the state’s Net (Paid) Revenue figures up to March 2026, indicating that 84.45 per cent of the annual target for the financial year 2025–26 has been achieved so far.

According to official data released, the total annual target was fixed at ₹11,22,0.99 crores, against which ₹947.44 crores has been realised till the end of March. However, officials noted with concern that the growth rate for the current month has slipped into the negative zone.

District-wise analysis shows that Coastal Andhra and North Andhra districts have registered encouraging performance. Srikakulam achieved over 86 per cent of its ₹247.91 lakh target by collecting ₹194.77 crores. Vizianagaram and Parvathipuram Manyam crossed the 90 per cent mark. In Visakhapatnam district, around 80 per cent of the ₹135.78 crores target has been realised so far.

The Godavari belt maintained consistent collections. Kakinada, East Godavari and West Godavari recorded achievement levels ranging between 85 and 94 per cent. Eluru stood at 86 per cent. Krishna district achieved 96 per cent of its target, while Guntur posted 95 per cent collections. Palnadu and Bapatla also recorded collections close to the 100 per cent mark.

In Rayalaseema, performance remained mixed. YSR Kadapa and Annamayya districts stood between 75 and 80 per cent achievement. On the other hand, Anantapur and Sri Sathya Sai crossed 95 per cent. Notably, Kurnool and Nandyal surpassed their annual targets, registering over 105 per cent achievement. Overall, while the state’s revenue collections are nearing the annual target, officials from the finance department have expressed concern over the negative growth rate recorded in the current month. They stated that special measures would be initiated in the remaining financial period to ensure optimal target realisation.











