Stalin Criticises BJP For Silence on US Hegemony

Chennai: Stressing on the need for protecting India’s dignity in the international arena, Chief Minister M K Stalin criticized the Union BJP government for compromising on the country's long standing tradition of strategic autonomy and an independent foreign policy.

‘Why should India need another country’s approval to secure its own energy needs?’ Stalin asked in a message on X, referring to the decision of the Union States to allow India to purchase Russian oil for just 30 days and said that it raised a fundamental question.

He described as ‘equally troubling,’ the sinking of the unarmed Iranian warship IRIS Dena by the United States soon after it participated in the International Fleet Review 2026, a naval exercise hosted by India in Visakhapatnam.

‘When a ship that came to India as part of a multinational exercise meets such a fate, India cannot appear silent or passive,’ Stalin said, adding that India’s sovereignty and interests needed to be defended.