Stage set in Kakinada for Ganesh immersion, Milad-Un-Nabi today

Kakinada: Kakinada city is fully geared to celebrate the immersion of Ganesh idols as well as Milad-Un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Mohammad, on Monday. While Ganesh Utsav Samithi leaders will receive the Milad-Un-Nabi procession in the morning, elders of the Muslim community will welcome the Ganesh immersion procession in the evening. A delegation of Muslim leaders met Kakinada DSP Vishnu Raghuveer, mentioning about the Ganesh immersion programme and Milad-Un-Nabi falling on the same day. Muslim elders made it clear that the two events have always passed off peacefully in Kakinada city.

They assured that so it will be on Monday too. DSP Raghuveer also discussed the two events with leaders of the Nagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi, which has been organising the immersion programme of Ganesh idols for the past 35 years. Samithi president Y. Malakondaiah said he has given his nod to the DSP’s suggestion that Utsava Samithi leaders welcome Muslim elders during their Milad-Un-Nabi procession on Monday morning, while Muslim leaders will welcome the Ganesh idols’ immersion procession on Monday evening.

Malakondaiah recalled that this arrangement will be a repeat of what has been happening in the past. “Kakinada has forever been witness to communal harmony,” he maintained. The Ganesh Utsav Samithi president asked devotees, who performed Ganesh Chaturdhi pooja, to immerse their idols in the Vinayaka Sagar near Jagannaickpur salt creek opposite to One Town police station, or One Town Jetty, or near Cocanada Chamber of Commerce or at Suryaraopeta Beach near Vakalapudi as per their convenience. Samithi honorary adviser Duvvuri Subrahmanyam and honorary president Dusarlapudi Ramana Raju said the government will be making the arrangements for lighting, supplying drinking water, and arranging swimmers and medical teams as a precautionary measure.



