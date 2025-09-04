Stage Set For The Famous Sri Poleramma Jatara in Venkatagiri

This year, the Poleramma Jatara will begin with the Ghatotsavam on Sunday, September 7, 2025, and continue until Wednesday night, September 10, 2025.

The festival has two important Wednesdays when the first and second Chatimpu (public announcements) about the jatara are made, followed by the Ghatotsavam (festival of the sacred Kalasam) on Sunday. This will continue for three days, culminating in a vibrant Jatara on Wednesday and Thursday.

Historical evidence shows that Poleramma festival has been celebrated as far back as 1714 AD. A remarkable event in history shaped the festival’s destiny. In 1917, when a severe cholera epidemic swept the region, claiming many lives, the Raja of Venkatagiri performed a grand Shitala Yagam, invoking the Goddess’s blessings. Since then, the Jatara has remained an unbroken tradition, believed to protect the town and its people.

From the day of Chatimpu until the festival concludes, there is a pause on ceremonies like weddings and all attention is devoted to the Goddess. People resume their ceremonies only after the Jatara.

In 1992, the Government of Andhra Pradesh declared the Jatara as a State Festival. On the day, the Goddess is decorated with golden crown and gold ornaments, with her feet gilded in gold, enhancing her divine radiance.

During the Ghatotsavam, the Goddess symbolically visits every household in Venkatagiri, carried in a decorated Kalasham. Devotees welcome her with turmeric, vermilion and lamps, believing she blesses each family and fulfils their wishes.

Elders explain that this tradition allows even the elderly and disabled—who cannot travel to the temple—to receive blessings of the Goddess right at their doorstep.

As the Kalasham moves from street to street, families offer neem leaves, coconuts, and prayers. This sacred act also marks the formal announcement of the Jatara’s beginning.

On Wednesday, September 10, 2025, around 11:00 p.m., the main festival begins. The goddess is taken from the Kummari’s house (the symbolic birthplace of the deity) to the Chakali’s house (considered her in-laws’ home) in a humble procession.

Soon after, she is placed on a magnificently decorated chariot, adorned with garlands and colourful electric lights. Amidst traditional music, drums, fireworks, and joyous chanting, the town comes alive as devotees gather for Her darshan.The darshan continues until Thursday, September 11, 2025, 3:00 p.m. On this day, thousands of women, dressed in traditional attire, prepare prasadam with devotion, carry it in pots on their heads topped with lamps, and walk from all directions of the town to the temple—similar to the famous Bonalu festival of Telangana.