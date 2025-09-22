Stage Set For Navaratri In Godavari Districts

KAKINADA: All is set for celebrating Sri Navaratri in the districts of Kakinada, Konaseema, Eluru, and East and West Godavari. Apart from darshan, there will be devotional and cultural programmes during the festivities that will continue till October 2.







Further, festivities have been organised at the Sri Bala Tripura Sundari, Kanakadurga, Srinookalamma shrines in Kakinada, Sri Devi temples in Rajamahendravaram and Anaparthi, Mavullamma Temple at Bhimavaram, Aparnadevi Shrine at Tatiparthi in Gollaprolu mandal, Talupulamma Devi Temple at Talupulamma Lova in Tuni constituency, and four Pancharama Kshetras at Samalkot, Draksharamam, Palakollu and Bhimavaram. Out of the 18 major Shakti temples in the country, two are in Kakinada and Konaseema districts. One is the Puruhuthika Devi Shrine in Pithapuram and the other is Manikyamba Devi Temple at Draksharamam. In particular, devotees will be thronging these two famous temples in their thousands during the next 11 days.

Famous spiritual speaker Chaganti Koteswara Rao has arranged special poojas in his Gaushala at Rayudupakalu near Kakinada. At Sree Peetham in Kakinada, 100 crore kumkum poojas will be performed by women from September 22 to October 2, Sree Peetham Seer Paripurnanda Swamji said. He disclosed that Maha Annadana Prasadam will be arranged for 5 lakh devotees during this Dasara festival at Sree Peetham. In addition, he would present 36,000 copper bangles to women devotees who register their names.



Police have made traffic and security arrangements to ensure that there are no hurdles during the festivities at these temples.



