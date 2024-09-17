ST Commission to investigate attacks on elected representative and corporal punishment

Visakhapatnam: The Scheduled Tribe Commission has announced that it will take action against individuals who attack elected representatives belonging to Scheduled Tribes. Chairman Dr D.V.G. Sankar Rao strongly condemned recent attacks, citing the assault on MPTC Janni Sitaram of Maripalli panchayat as an example.

The commission has initiated a suo moto investigation into this incident. Additionally, the commission has requested a report on the corporal punishment inflicted on intermediate girl students at the AP Tribal Welfare Residential School in Rampachodavaram.