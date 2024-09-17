 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

ST Commission to investigate attacks on elected representative and corporal punishment

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
17 Sep 2024 5:45 PM GMT
ST Commission to investigate attacks on elected representative and corporal punishment
x
Chairman Dr D.V.G. Sankar Rao strongly condemned recent attacks, citing the assault on MPTC Janni Sitaram of Maripalli panchayat as an example. The commission has initiated a suo moto investigation into this incident. — Representational Image/Internet

Visakhapatnam: The Scheduled Tribe Commission has announced that it will take action against individuals who attack elected representatives belonging to Scheduled Tribes. Chairman Dr D.V.G. Sankar Rao strongly condemned recent attacks, citing the assault on MPTC Janni Sitaram of Maripalli panchayat as an example.

The commission has initiated a suo moto investigation into this incident. Additionally, the commission has requested a report on the corporal punishment inflicted on intermediate girl students at the AP Tribal Welfare Residential School in Rampachodavaram.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Scheduled Tribe Commission ST commission Chairman Dr D.V.G. Sankar Rao MPTC Janni Sitaram assaulted 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vishakhapatnam 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick