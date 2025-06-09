SSC, Inter Toppers Receive Shining Stars Awards In Tirupati, Chittoor

TIRUPATI: The Tirupati and Chittoor administrations, apart from Samagra Shiksha, presented Shining Stars awards on Monday to students who secured top marks in Class 10 and Intermediate public examinations during the 2024–25 academic year. The ceremonies took place at the Mahati Auditorium in Tirupati and Nagaiah Kalakshetram in Chittoor town.



In Tirupati, Revenue minister and district in-charge Anagani Satya Prasad handed over the awards to 207 Class 10 and 40 Intermediate students. Each awardee received a medal and a cash prize of ₹20,000. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the state government is committed to building a value-based education system that ensures no student is left behind due to poverty. He underlined that Education minister Nara Lokesh and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan are initiating reforms that will transform Andhra Pradesh into a knowledge hub.

Tirupati district collector Dr. S. Venkateswar lauded the state government for launching the Shining Stars awards to motivate students of government schools to aim high. He advised students to move from hard work to smart work, stay focused, and balance academics with extracurricular activities to improve concentration.



In Chittoor, Transport minister and district in-charge M. Ramprasad Reddy presented the awards to 190 Class 10 and 33 Intermediate students. He said the Shining Stars initiative is part of the government’s broader strategy to enhance academic standards through parental involvement and innovative programmes.



Chittoor district collector Sumit Kumar advised students to maintain discipline and make wise use of time while preparing for national-level competitions. Puthalapattu MLA Dr. K. Murali Mohan praised the awardees for standing on par with their counterparts studying in private schools and colleges. He congratulated the awardees for making their families and communities proud.