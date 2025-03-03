SSC hall tickets available online

Vijayawada:IT and Education Minister Nara Lokesh announced that hall tickets for the SSC Public Examinations, scheduled for March 2025, will be available for download from 2 pm onwards on Monday. In a post on his X handle, the minister stated that students can access their hall tickets through two convenient methods—either via the school login on the Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSE AP) website (bse.ap.gov.in) or through "Mana Mithra," the Andhra Pradesh government’s WhatsApp service.

Director of government examinations K.V. Srinivasulu Reddy confirmed that school principals were granted access to the hall tickets on Monday afternoon.



For students who want to download their hall tickets via WhatsApp, the process is simple. They need to send "Hi" to 9552300009, select "Choose Service" (or "Sevanu Sevanu"), navigate to "Education Services" (or "Vidya Sevasua") and then choose the "SSC Hall Ticket" option. By entering their application number/child ID and date of birth, selecting the relevant stream and clicking "Confirm," students will receive their hall ticket directly on their WhatsApp number.



The director emphasised that school heads must carefully verify all details on the hall tickets, including the student's name, date of birth, medium of instruction, photograph, signature and subjects. "If any discrepancies, such as subject mismatches, are found, principals should report them immediately via email to dir_govexams@yahoo.com or dir_govexams@apschooledu.in," he stated.