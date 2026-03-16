SSC Examinations To Begin Today in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The annual SSC examinations would start in Andhra Pradesh on Monday and would continue till April 1, 2026.





The exams would be held from 9.30am to 12.45pm. A total of 6,40,916 students would appear for the examinations, including 6,22,074 regular candidates and 18,842 private candidates.Of these, 3,28,652 are boys and 3,12,264 are girls. The exams would be conducted at 3,415 centres across the state, with nearly 38,958 invigilators appointed to oversee the process.The officials said the students must report to the examination centres by 8.30am, and no entry is permitted after 10am. Hall tickets were released on March 5 and this can be downloaded through the official website, school logins, the LEAP app and the Mana Mithra WhatsApp governance service.The authorities have identified 210 sensitive examination centres, which would be placed under CCTV surveillance. Some 156 flying squads will be deployed to curb malpractice. Medical teams, first-aid facilities and ANM staff will also be stationed at all centres. Adequate drinking water, seating arrangements, ventilation and furniture have been ensured.To support students, the government has arranged free APSRTC bus travel for candidates on exam days upon showing their hall tickets. Continuous electricity supply during exam hours and law-and-order monitoring, in coordination with the police department, has also been ensured.Students were advised to revise using model papers and the 100-day action plan, maintain proper health, and get adequate sleep before exams. They were also cautioned against distractions such as mobile phones, television and social media during preparation.The officials stated that strict rules would be enforced at examination centres. Candidates must carry their original hall ticket and necessary stationery, while electronic gadgets, books and notes are strictly prohibited. Students have also been instructed to carefully verify details on the OMR sheet and follow the invigilators’ instructions while filling in answer booklets.The officials urged parents to provide emotional support to their children during this crucial period. Parents were urged not to compare their children with others but instead to encourage them and create a peaceful environment at home.“Ministers K. Atchannaidu and others described the SSC examinations as a significant milestone in students’ academic journey. Students were advised to remain calm, maintain confidence and remember that their hard work would eventually translate into success.