SSC English Exam Postponed Over Id-ul-Fitr Holiday

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has postponed the SSC third language English examination scheduled for March 21 following the declaration of a public holiday on account of Ramzan (Eid-ul-Fitr).

According to an official communication issued by the Director of Government Examinations, the third language English paper (Paper Codes 13E & 14E), which was originally slated to be held on March 21, will now be conducted on April 2, 2026 (Thursday). The examination will be held from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm.

District Educational Officers (DEOs) have been directed to ensure wide publicity of the revised schedule across their respective districts. Instructions have been issued to inform all Deputy Educational Officers, Mandal Educational Officers, headmasters, chief superintendents, departmental officers, invigilators, and students appearing for the examination about the change.

Authorities have also been asked to make comprehensive arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the rescheduled examination. This includes readiness of examination centres, deployment of staff, and completion of all necessary logistical preparations well in advance.

The communication further stated that invigilators who were assigned duties for March 21 will continue to discharge their responsibilities on the rescheduled date, April 2. Separate amended orders regarding this will be issued by the department.