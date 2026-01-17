SRMU-AP Bags Three Gold Medals In Athletics

Vijayawada: SRM University-AP, Amaravati, has etched its name in national sporting circles with a stellar performance at the 85th All India Inter-University Athletics Championships 2025–26, held in Mangalore by clinching three gold medals.

Anamika, an MBA student of the Paari School of Business, delivered a commanding performance in the heptathlon, amassing 5,158 points to secure the gold medal.

Adding to this, Aditya, a B.A. Sociology and Anthropology student from the Easwari School of Liberal Arts, struck gold in the javelin throw with an impressive best effort of 74.43 metres. Mubasina Muhammed, a B. Com. student from the Paari School of Business, completed the golden hat-trick by topping the long jump event with a leap of 6.15 metres.

Director of Sports Dr. Vir Ji Koul said these victories are defining milestones in the athletes’ lives, reflecting their relentless hard work and perseverance.

Vice chancellor Prof. Ch. Satish Kumar congratulated the champions and their coaches, noting that SRMU&-AP’s holistic education model, with equal emphasis on academics and sports, is setting new benchmarks at the national platform.