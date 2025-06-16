SRMC works fast-tracked to boost water supply for Rayalaseema

Kurnool: In a push to address water scarcity in Rayalaseema and parts of the Nellore district, the Srisailam Right Main Canal (SRMC) is undergoing a major expansion to increase its discharge capacity from 12,000 to 80,000 cusecs.

The state government has allocated Rs 200 crore for the project, aiming to transform the region’s irrigation potential and ensure better utilisation of the Krishna river floodwaters.

Originally built with a capacity of just 7,000 cusecs, the SRMC has long fallen short of meeting the region’s agricultural demands. Although an expansion to 22,000 cusecs was proposed in 2006 for the stretch from Banakacharla to Gorukallu, the work remained incomplete due to funding issues and administrative delays.

Under the previous government, Rs 1,167 crore was earmarked for the project, but execution stalled midway, leading to dissatisfaction among farmers and local communities.

The alliance government has revived the long-pending project. As per the current plan, 80,000 cusecs of Krishna water will be lifted daily from the Pothireddypadu head regulator to Banakacharla, aiming to deliver 7tmc per day for 30 days during the Krishna floods season — meaning 210tmc of water for Rayalaseema and Nellore.

The works are divided into two packages: the first from the 0–16km (Pothireddypadu to Banakacharla) and the second from the 16km unto Gorukallu reservoir. Both packages include expansion, bed lining and canal lining on either side to ensure efficient flow.

The SRMC, which spans 78 metres in width and 12.5 metres in depth, requires complete dewatering before the works can proceed. With only a narrow four-month working window from April to July—before the Srisailam reservoir fills to 840 feet—engineers are racing against time.

Last year, the reservoir was full for more than ten times, yet many ayacut areas remained parched during the Rabi season due to unfinished canal works. Farmers protested, blaming the delay for the water shortfall. The present dispensation responded by resuming the project this April after releasing Rs 200 crore, hoping to prevent similar crises.

Once completed, the expanded SRMC can carry 20,000 cusecs to Banakacharla, 30,000 cusecs to Gorukallu and 30,000 cusecs through KC canal.

“We believe this will finally enable the full utilisation of Srisailam’s backwaters and significantly boost agricultural output in Rayalaseema. For a region often at the mercy of the rain gods, the SRMC expansion offers the promise of stability and serves as a lifeline for the drought-prone farmers,” said a senior official from the irrigation department.