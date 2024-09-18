SRM University exploring use of AI in marketing courses

Vijayawada: Sri Ramaswamy Memorial (SRM) University, Andhra Pradsh, inked a memorandum of understating with edtech company Programming Hub on Tuesday to explore the use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools in its marketing courses.

The MoU was signed by CEO of Programming Hub Siddhesh Joglekar and registrar of SRM University-AP, Dr. R. Premkumar. The AI tools will be used in the university's Paari School of Business.

SRM University's Prof. Bharadhwaj Sivakumaran said the partnership will also launch a 120-hour part-time weekend-only certification programme in AI and marketing.

The CEO of Programming Hub said AI is being integrated in businesses and will be a catalyst in the field of marketing.

