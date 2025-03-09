SRM University-AP ties up with with Carnegie Mellon University on AI

Vijayawada: SRM University-AP has announced a five-year-long collaboration with Carnegie Mellon University’s School of Computer Science (CMU SCS), which is one of the world’s foremost institutions in artificial intelligence (AI) and cutting-edge research.



This strategic collaboration aims to push the boundaries of knowledge, innovation and education in AI-related disciplines, including machine learning, natural language processing, computer vision, infrastructure and systems, and AI ethics and policy.Commenting on the collaboration, Prof. Martial Hebert, dean of CMU's School of Computer Science said, “Together, we will shape the future of AI and empower the next generation of researchers, educators and industry leaders to push the frontiers of technology and drive meaningful change in society.”Dr P Sathyanarayanan, the Pro-Chancellor of SRM University-AP, said: “This collaboration will also pave the way to establish advanced AI labs at SRM University-AP. These labs will be incubators for novel AI research, fostering a stimulating environment that promotes academic rigour, interdisciplinary collaboration and technological innovation”.As part of this collaboration, SRM University-AP’s research faculty and researchers will have an opportunity to engage directly with the faculty and researchers at CMU’s School of Computer Science.