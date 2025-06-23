SRM Student Breaks 2 World Records at Singapore Asia Cup

Vijayawada: A first-year commerce student from SRM University-AP has created history in archery by breaking two world records and winning three silver medals at the Singapore 2025 Asia Cup Leg 2.

Budde Shanmukhi Naga Sai, a B.Com student from the Paari School of Business, delivered a performance that has brought international acclaim to the Amaravati-based university. The 18-year-old archer rewrote the record books in compound archery, setting new benchmarks in two categories.

Shanmukhi established a new world record in the Under-21 Women Team (50m Compound) category with a score of 2101, surpassing the previous record of 2076. She also broke the Under-21 Mixed Team (50m Compound) world record with a score of 1420, edging past the earlier mark of 1419 by a single point.

Beyond her record-breaking achievements, the young archer secured three silver medals in Individual Compound Women, Compound Mixed Team, and Compound Women Team events, cementing her status as a rising force in international archery.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Manoj K. Arora praised the student's international success: "Our students continue to make us proud by excelling on international platforms.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Satish Kumar added, "Shanmukhi’s triumph shines brightly in the league of champions at SRM University-AP. Her outstanding performance on an international stage is a remarkable example of what our students can achieve with perseverance, focus, and the right support."