SRM donates Rs 3 crore to AP CM’s fund for flood relief

Vijayawada: SRM University-AP on Friday donated ₹3 crore to AP Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for carrying out rehabilitation works in the flood-affected areas of Andhra Pradesh.





The university pro-chancellor Dr. P. Satyanarayanan, trustee Balaji Satyanarayan, SRM group executive director of research Professor D. Narayana Rao, and registrar Dr. R. Prem Kumar, among others, handed over the Rs 3 crore cheque to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at the secretariat in Velagapudi.

“It is in the very fabric of humankind to help those in need of safety, security and shelter. We, at SRM University-AP, stand with the state of Andhra Pradesh in this dire hour and extend our support to rehabilitation projects,” said Dr. Satyanarayanan.



Receiving the cheque, Chandrababu Naidu thanked the university management and patrons for their magnanimous donation towards flood-relief activities.



University personnel, led by Dr. Satyanarayanan and university vice chancellor Professor Manoj K. Arora, also distributed food, drinking water, fruits, biscuits, bread and other essentials worth Rs 10 lakh to the victims of floods in Gollapudi, Ajith Singh Nagar and Vambay Colony areas of Vijayawada.