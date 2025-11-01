SRM-AP Wins IIRF Education Impact Award

Vijayawada: SRM University AP has been conferred with the IIRF Education Impact Award 2026 for “Strong Industry Connect and Student-Centric Initiative”, recognising its excellence in academic innovation and collaboration with industry. The award is based on the 2025 IIRF survey conducted by the IIRF Centre for Institutional Research (ICIR).

Prof. Ch. Satish Kumar, Vice-Chancellor (In-charge), received the award on behalf of the university and said it reflected SRM-AP’s strong commitment to enhancing industry linkages and promoting student-focused learning. “This honour motivates us to continue innovating and serving the academic community with renewed energy,” he said.

In addition, two faculty members Dr K.A. Sunitha, Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, and Dr Tousif Khan, Associate Professor, Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering were awarded the Padma Vibhushan Dr Murli Manohar Joshi Shikshak Samman Teachers Awards–2025 for their innovative teaching methods and community outreach initiatives.

At the award ceremony, held during the 8th Annual Industry Academia Conclave in New Delhi, Dr Tousif Khan said the recognition reinforced his resolve to empower learners and bridge the gap between theory and practice. Dr Sunitha dedicated her award to “every teacher who nurtures dreams and builds the future.”