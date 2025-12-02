SRM-AP to Host IIC Regional Meet Today

Vijayawada: SRM University-AP, Amaravati, is set to host the third edition of the prestigious IIC Regional Meet 2025 on Tuesday, bringing together innovators and startup leaders from across the country. The event celebrates the achievements of India’s innovation and startup ecosystem, spanning more than 16,000 higher education institutions.

The meet is a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Education’s innovation cell and AICTE to strengthen India’s innovation culture.

Over 150 innovators and startups, shortlisted for the YUKTI Innovation Challenge (YIC) 2025 and the AICTE productisation fellowship (APF) 2025, will participate. The regional meet will feature technology showcases, innovation and startup expos, student and faculty idea presentations, open-house discussions, and IIC poster displays. Dr. R. Subrahmanyam, former secretary, Department of Higher Education, Government of India, will attend as the chief guest. P. Dhatri Reddy, group CEO of Ratan Tata Innovation Hub; Dr. Bijay Kumar Sahu, senior regional manager, NRDC; and G. Krishnan, CEO, Ratan Tata Innovation Hub, will join as guests of honour.