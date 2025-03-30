Srivari theertha prasadams presented to AP CM Naidu

Tirumala/Amaravathi: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman BR Naidu along with the Executive Officer J. Syamala Rao presented srivari prasadams to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday on the auspicious occasion of Sri Viswavasu Nama Telugu Ugadi festival.

The Chairman and EO met the Chief Minister at the latter's camp office in Tadepalli and presented sesha vastram and srivari theertha prasadams to the Chief Minister.

Vedic pandits offered blessings to the Chief Minister on the occasion. Earlier, the TTD Trust Board Chief and the EO formally invited the Chief Minister for the State festival of Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam on April 11 organized as part of Vontimitta Sri Kodandarama Temple brahmotsavam.

An invitation was extended to him. The brahmotsavam is scheduled from April 5 to 15 in Kadapa district.