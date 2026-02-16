Srivari Temple To Remain Closed On March 3 For Lunar Eclipse

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will close the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala from 9 am to 7.30 pm on March 3 in view of the lunar eclipse. All darshans and Arjitha Sevas will remain suspended during this period, and Annaprasadam will not be served after 9 am. The TTD has appealed to devotees to plan their pilgrimage accordingly, as the Kumaradhara Theertha Mukkoti also falls on the same day.

TTD additional executive officer Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary reviewed the arrangements for the lunar eclipse day and the Kumaradhara Theertha Mukkoti at a meeting with officials in Tirumala on Monday. He said devotees will be allowed to visit the Kumaradhara theertham only between 5 am and 10 am. He directed officials to regulate the movement of devotees and provide basic amenities at the Vaikuntham Queue Complex, Rambhagicha and CRO counters. Over 40,000 Pulihora packets will be distributed in view of the suspension of Annaprasadam, he said.

Earlier, the additional EO also reviewed the preparations for the annual Srivari Teppotsavams to be held from February 26 to March 2. He instructed officials to complete all arrangements in advance so that devotees do not face inconvenience during the five-day float festival in the temple tank. A trial run of the float will be conducted on February 23 in the Pushkarini.

He said electrical illumination will be arranged for the Pushkarini and the float, while pandals will be erected at the Varaha Swamy temple and along the four Mada Streets for the convenience of devotees. Devotees will not be allowed to take a holy dip in the Pushkarini from February 20 to March 5, and lifeguards along with adequate security will be deployed at entry and exit points.

Chowdary added that Sahasra Deepalankara Seva will remain cancelled on February 26 and 27, and both Arjitha Brahmotsavam and Sahasra Deepalankara Seva from February 28 to March 2 in view of the Teppotsavams.